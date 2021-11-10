Peru and Bolivia square off on Thursday, November 11, on Matchday 13 of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, you will find the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

The November international break will bring us a thrilling double-fixture of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. On Thursday, November 11, Peru and Bolivia will face each other in Lima on Matchday 13 of the road to Qatar. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

This one is a must-win for the hosts, who can't drop many more points in the remainder of the competition. From now on, La Blanquirroja must pick up victories frequently if they want to make it to the World Cup for a second time in a row.

But their upcoming rivals have already got the best of them last time they met. In October, Cesar Farias' men shocked Peru in La Paz by claiming a hard-fought win, which was followed by another massive triumph at home. Will they make it three straight victories in their trip to Lima?

Peru vs Bolivia: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time: 9 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nacional, Lima

Peru vs Bolivia: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

Peru vs Bolivia: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Pressure is mounting on Peru, who have struggled at the beginning of the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers. Ricardo Gareca's side comes from a 1-0 defeat to Argentina, which was its second loss in a row.

Bolivia, on the other hand, want to build on their 4-0 win over Paraguay, which was their second straight victory. Even though their chances of making a trip to the World Cup look slim, they have joined the conversation for a top-five finish with their latest run. But they must be able to extend it if they want to be real contenders.

This will be the 19th World Cup Qualifier meeting between these sides. Neither of them has the edge over the other with seven victories apiece, while they drew on four occasions.

Peru vs Bolivia: South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Standings

Before the beginning of Matchday 13, Peru sit ninth with 11 points, while Bolivia are a few places above standing seventh with just one more point. The loser of this game would find itself in a really delicate situation with the World Cup getting close.

How to watch or live stream Peru vs Bolivia in the US

The game to be played at Estadio Nacional in Lima between Peru and Bolivia on Matchday 13 of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on Fubo Sports Network.

Peru vs Bolivia: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers have unveiled their predictions for this game. FanDuel sees Peru as heavy favorites with -270 odds, while Bolivia have +700, and a tie would result in a +360 payout.

FanDuel Peru -270 Tie +360 Bolivia +700

* Odds via FanDuel.