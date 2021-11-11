Peru host Bolivia today at the Estadio Nacional in Lima in search of a victory to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar. It will be a match for the 13th round of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Find out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.
The national team coached by Ricardo Gareca has been struggling in the tournament so far. They are in 9th place in the standings with 11 points after 12 matches, only four points ahead of last-placed Venezuela.
Bolivia come from an outstanding 4-0 victory over Paraguay and a 1-0 win over Peru that put them in 7th place. Cesar Farias' side has 12 points and will try to extend its winning streak in the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
Peru vs Bolivia: Time of the Game
Argentina: 11.00 PM
Uruguay: 11.00 PM
Brazil: 11.00 PM
Bolivia: 10.00 PM
Peru: 9.00 PM
Mexico: 8.00 PM
US: 9.00 PM
UK: 2.00 AM
Spain: 3.00 AM
France: 3.00 AM
Portugal: 2.00 AM
Peru vs Bolivia: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online
Argentina: TV Pública
Uruguay: VTV+
Brazil: SporTV 3
Bolivia: Tigo Sports and COTAS TV
Peru: Movistar Deportes and Latina Televisión
Mexico: SKY Sports
US: FuboTV
UK: FreeSports TV UK
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 1, Movistar+
France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen