Peru and Bolivia will clash on Thursday at the Estadio Nacional in Lima in a match for the South American 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this game in different parts of the world.

Peru host Bolivia today at the Estadio Nacional in Lima in search of a victory to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar. It will be a match for the 13th round of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Find out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.

The national team coached by Ricardo Gareca has been struggling in the tournament so far. They are in 9th place in the standings with 11 points after 12 matches, only four points ahead of last-placed Venezuela.

Bolivia come from an outstanding 4-0 victory over Paraguay and a 1-0 win over Peru that put them in 7th place. Cesar Farias' side has 12 points and will try to extend its winning streak in the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Peru vs Bolivia: Time of the Game

Argentina: 11.00 PM

Uruguay: 11.00 PM

Brazil: 11.00 PM

Bolivia: 10.00 PM

Peru: 9.00 PM

Mexico: 8.00 PM

US: 9.00 PM

UK: 2.00 AM

Spain: 3.00 AM

France: 3.00 AM

Portugal: 2.00 AM

Peru vs Bolivia: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online

Argentina: TV Pública

Uruguay: VTV+

Brazil: SporTV 3

Bolivia: Tigo Sports and COTAS TV

Peru: Movistar Deportes and Latina Televisión

Mexico: SKY Sports

US: FuboTV

UK: FreeSports TV UK

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 1, Movistar+

France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen