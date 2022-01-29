Peru and Ecuador will face each other for Matchday 16 of the World Cup Qualifiers. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch this match in the US.

Peru and Ecuador will meet each other for the South American World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. The hosts want to get a second win in a row to secure their fourth place in the table, while Ecuador will try to add the three points that would put them directly in Qatar 2022. If you're located in the United States, you can watch this match on fuboTV (free trial).

Ricardo Gareca’s side showed incredible form last time out when they beat Colombia 1-0 in Barranquilla. It’s the first time that Peru has won two consecutive away matches in the World Cup Qualifiers. The three points put them in a good position to qualify.

Meanwhile, Ecuador is coming from a 1-1 draw with Brazil in Quito. They are currently third in the table with 24 points, four more than the Peruvians. Right now, they have their qualifications on their hands. A win can send them to Qatar without depending on other results.

Peru vs Ecuador: Date

The national teams of Peru and Ecuador will face each other for the Conmebol World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on Tuesday, February 1st, 2021 at the Estadio Nacional de Lima, in Lima, Peru. The last time they faced each other was in July 2021, and the game ended up in a 2-2 draw.

Peru vs Ecuador: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Peru vs Ecuador

The match between Peru and Ecuador for the South American World Cup 2022 Qualifiers to be played on Tuesday, February 1st, 2021 in Lima will be available for broadcast on fuboTV (7-day free trial).