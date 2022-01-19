Peru and Jamaica will clash off on Thursday at Estadio Nacional Del Peru in a 2022 International Friendly. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Peru will host Jamaica at the Estadio Nacional Del Peru in Lima on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM (ET), in an International Friendly 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this rare International soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game. You can watch it online live on FITE (PPV) in the US.

This will be their fifth overall meeting. No surprises here as it is Peru who are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on three occasions so far; Jamaica's men's national soccer are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on June 14, 2017, when the White and Red cruised past the Reggae Boyz with a final result of 3-1 in an International Friendly. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in more than four years, again in a friendly exhibition match.

Peru vs Jamaica: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nacional De Peru, Lima

Live Stream: FITE (PPV)

Peru vs Jamaica: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Peru vs Jamaica: Storylines

This will be the second International Friendly for Peru in 2022. The Bicolour have managed to draw 1-1 with Panama last Sunday, January 16. Meanwhile, Jamaica will feature in their first International Friendly this year, taking part in just three international friendlies in 2021. The Reggae Boyz failed to register at least one triumph, having lost twice and drawn once.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 15, 2006, and it ended in a 1-1 tie in a friendly match. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to be the better side out of the two in this International Friendly.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Peru and Jamaica in the U.S.

The 2022 International Friendly match between Peru and Jamaica, to be played on Thursday at the Estadio Nacional De Peru in Lima, will be broadcast on FITE (PPV) in the United States.

Peru vs Jamaica: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Peru. FanDuel see them as the firm favorites to claim their first win this year, and thus, they have given them -330 odds. The away side Jamaica, meanwhile, have a whopping +900 odds to cause an upset this weekend and enter the year on a high, while a tie would result in a +350 payout.

FanDuel Peru -330 Tie +350 Jamaica +900

* Odds by FanDuel