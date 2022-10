Cincinnati will visit Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park in the Eastern Conference semifinals as part of the 2022 MLS Playoffs. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Philadelphia Union and Cincinnati clash in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the 2022 MLS Playoffs. The game will be played at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. The match will be available for the US in fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Philadelphia Union are one of the biggest candidates to win the MLS Cup after finishing the regular season as the top-club in the Eastern Conference. 19 wins in 34 matches, 67 points and an impressive stat of 72 goals scored thanks mostly to the amazing tandem formed by Daniel Gazdag and Julian Carranza. The Union were the only team to remain undefeated at home this season. Huge home-field advantage.

On the other side, Cincinnati were one of the surprises in the first round of the playoffs after eliminating the New York Red Bulls on the road. They were losing with just twenty minutes left on the clock, but achieved a major comeback with goals from Luciano Acosta (74') and Brandon Vazquez (86'). For the first time in their young franchise history, Cincinnati are in the MLS postseason and they have nothing to lose as a big underdog.

Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnati: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9 PM

Australia: 10 AM (Friday, October 21)

Bangladesh: 6 AM (Friday, October 21)

Belgium: 2 AM (Friday, October 21)

Brazil: 9 PM

Cameroon: 1 AM (Friday, October 21)

Canada: 8 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 6 PM

Croatia: 2 AM (Friday, October 21)

Denmark: 2 AM (Friday, October 21)

Ecuador: 7 PM

Egypt: 2 AM (Friday, October 21)

France: 2 AM (Friday, October 21)

Germany: 2 AM (Friday, October 21)

Ghana: 12 AM (Friday, October 21)

India: 5:30 AM (Friday, October 21)

Indonesia: 8 AM (Friday, October 21)

Iran: 3:30 AM (Friday, October 21)

Ireland: 1 AM (Friday, October 21)

Israel: 3 AM (Friday, October 21)

Italy: 2 AM (Friday, October 21)

Jamaica: 7 PM

Japan: 9 AM (Friday, October 21)

Kenya: 3 AM (Friday, October 21)

Malaysia: 8 AM (Friday, October 21)

Mexico: 7 PM (CDMX)

Morocco: 1 AM (Friday, October 21)

Netherlands: 2 AM (Friday, October 21)

New Zealand: 3 PM (Friday, October 21)

Nigeria: 1 AM (Friday, October 21)

Norway: 2 AM (Friday, October 21)

Poland: 2 AM (Friday, October 21)

Portugal: 1 AM (Friday, October 21)

Qatar: 3 AM (Friday, October 21)

Saudi Arabia: 3 AM (Friday, October 21)

Senegal: 12 AM (Friday, October 21)

Serbia: 2 AM (Friday, October 21)

Singapore: 8 AM (Friday, October 21)

South Africa: 2 AM (Friday, October 21)

South Korea: 9 AM (Friday, October 21)

Spain: 2 AM (Friday, October 21)

Sweden: 2 AM (Friday, October 21)

Switzerland: 2 AM (Friday, October 21)

Tanzania: 3 AM (Friday, October 21)

Trinidad & Tobago: 8 PM

Tunisia: 1 AM (Friday, October 21)

Uganda: 3 AM (Friday, October 21)

UAE: 4 AM (Friday, October 21)

UK: 1 AM (Friday, October 21)

United States: 8 PM (ET)

Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnati: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Extra

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2

Brazil: DAZN

Canada: TSN4, TSN App, TVA Sports, TSN.ca

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN3

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN Extra

Germany: DAZN

Ireland: FreeSports TV UK, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+

Netherlands: ESPN 3, Watch ESPN

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Trinidad & Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

UK: Sky Sports Mix, SKY GO Extra, FreeSports TV UK, Sky Sports Football

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com