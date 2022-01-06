The out of favor Arsenal star was photographed partying with ex-Southampton star Mario Lemina now both players will miss the start of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang contracts COVID-19 days after partying in Dubai on eve of the Africa Cup of Nations

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s season continues to hit rock bottom as images have surfaced of the Arsenal forward enjoying an evening out with Gabon teammate Mario Lemina in Dubai. The Gabon captain is reported to have tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

The Africa Cup of Nations is set to begin on Sunday, while Gabon is due to begin play on Monday. Aubameyang and fellow teammate Mario Lemina will miss the opening match against Comoros.

Aubameyang and Lemina were enjoying a meal in a night club setting in Dubai and this incident marks yet another low point in Aubameyang’s season.

Aubameyang and a season of indiscipline

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the captain's armband at Arsenal following what head coach Mikel Arteta stated were acts of indiscipline, relating to lateness’s. Since then, Aubameyang has been training by himself, removed completely from the Gunners squad, and on the transfer block.

Now with a positive COVID result Aubameyang has now become a headache for both club and country as he will now miss, at least, the first two matches of the tournament.