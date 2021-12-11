Portland Timbers and New York City FC will clash off today at Providence Park in the 2021 MLS Cup Final. Check out how to watch or live stream the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Portland Timbers will come against New York City FC at the Providence Park in Portland in the 2021 MLS Cup Final today, December 11, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this decisive soccer game of the MLS Playoffs.

This will be their seventh overall meeting. To surprises here as Portland Timbers are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on five occasions so far; New York City FC have grabbed a triumph just once to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 1, 2020, when the Timbers won comfortably 3-1 away at the Yankee Stadium in New York in the Quarter-Finals of the 2020 MLS Is Back tournament. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time to determine the new MLS Cup champion.

Portland Timbers probable lineup

Last Saturday, Felipe Mora scored the game-winning goal for Portland, while Santiago Moreno and Marvin Loria made their first career playoff appearances for the club, the latter scoring on a brilliant long-range effort that struck the post and then rebounded off RSL goalkeeper David Ochoa before going in.

Dairon Asprilla is eligible to return following his red card ban, whilst Blanco is doubtful due to a hamstring ailment. Meanwhile, Eryk Williamson has an ACL rupture, and Andy Polo, Jeff Attinella, and Ismaila Jome will all miss time after undergoing season-ending surgery months ago.

Portland Timbers possible starting XI:

Clark; Van Rankin, Mabiala, Zuparic, Bravo; Diego Chara, Paredes; Asprilla, Yimmi Chara, Valeri; Mora.

New York City FC probable lineup

After serving a red-card suspension, Valentin Castellanos will return to the lineup, but Anton Tinnerholm and Keaton Parks will miss this game due to injuries to their Achilles and blood clot surgery, respectively. Heber was the lone newcomer to their starting lineup against Philadelphia Union in the Semi-Finals, replacing the banned Castellanos, while goalkeeper Sean Johnson has let up more goals than usual.

New York City FC possible starting XI:

Johnson; Amundsen, Callens, Chanot, Gray; Morales, Sands; Rodriguez, Moralez, Medina; Castellanos.