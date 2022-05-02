These 5 major soccer superstars were considered flop signings by Chelsea at the time they played for the blues. Find out how it went for them and where they are at today.

Chelsea is a difficult club to play for, the squad is very deep, and it is not uncommon to be starting for Chelsea at the start of the season and then find yourself on the bench before you know it, just ask Christian Pulisic. Chelsea has an odd way of doing business, they are big spenders and don’t mind at all placing a $100 million signing on the bench if need be.

This season players of the caliber of Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, and N'Golo Kanté have all come under question by the fanbase, it is a luxury few clubs in the world can afford. Still, Chelsea has passed judgment on quality players before and have missed some real gems.

Below are five players who have played for Chelsea that were “flops” at the time they left the club and went on to do great things afterward. Here are 5 superstars Chelsea would like to have back!

5. Juan Cuadrado

The Colombian winger and fullback signed for Chelsea in 2015 coming from Fiorentina. Juan Cuadrado only played 13 games for the club and was the bulk of criticism for being unimpactful on the field. Cuadrado was sent on loan to Juventus and later sold and has since shown his great quality for the Italian Old Lady.

4. Daniel Sturridge

The English striker came to Chelsea by way of Manchester City in 2009 and stayed with the club until 2013. Daniel Sturridge scored 13 goals in 63 matches, and for a striker at Chelsea that is low, he was also hit with injuries and was eventually sold to Liverpool where he enjoyed a great run of form with Luis Suarez.

3. Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is back at Chelsea and it’s the same old story as the Belgium striker played all of 10 games in 2011- 2014. Lukaku would be loaned out and find success at Everton, Manchester United, and Inter Milan. Since his return, once again Lukaku finds himself in and out of the lineup and it is head scratching that an over $100 million signing cannot work at the club.

2. Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah crashed and burned at Chelsea scoring 2 goals in 13 games and being sent off to Fiorentina and Roma on loan. Since then, Salah has transformed into one of the best players in the world at Liverpool. Salah has 117 goals in 177 games for The Reds.

1. Kevin de Bruyne

It’s hard to imagine that Kevin de Bruyne could flop at anything, but he did at Chelsea in 2012, playing all of 4 games for the club. After playing in the Bundesliga de Bruyne would arrive at Manchester City in 2015 and all he has done is become the best midfield maestro in the world.