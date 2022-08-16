Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez saw the red card for a headbutt during Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, which didn't sit well with teammate Virgil van Dijk. Here's what he said about it.

The beginning of the 2022-23 Premier League has been more complicated than predicted for Liverpool. Far from getting off to a strong start, the Reds had to settle with picking up only two points in the first two games of the season.

Following a 2-2 draw at Fulham, Jurgen Klopp's side found itself trailing for much of the Crystal Palace game at Anfield on Monday. After 57 minutes, things got even more complicated for the hosts as Darwin Nunez saw the red card.

The Uruguayan striker, who made his way to Merseyside for $82m this summer, lost his cool and headbutted Joachim Andersen. Though the Reds later tied the game, Virgil van Dijk was not pleased at all with his teammate's reaction.

Virgil van Dijk says Darwin Nunez has to 'control himself'

"Obviously he was disappointed and also probably with himself but it's a learning curve and obviously we will always back him," van Dijk said, via The Sun. "He's got the backing from us and he knows it should not happen again and hopefully it will be that way.

"He has to control himself, definitely. I think that's a separate thing. He has to manage himself, he has to be knowing that these things can happen, especially in the Premier League. It will be a learning curve for him and hopefully it will never happen again."

Despite being down to 10 men, the Reds managed to tie the game through a fantastic goal from Luis Diaz. Van Dijk took pride in the way his team bounced back after the red card, but still made it clear that what Nunez did cannot happen again.

"I think with 10 men we played outstanding," van Dijk added. "We put them under pressure. Obviously we took a lot of risks because we had to score the equaliser and were hoping to get the winner. But (playing with 10 men) should not happen. Obviously we're disappointed to draw and not get the win, for sure."

Up next for Liverpool is a trip to Old Trafford to take on lifelong rivals Manchester United, who haven't started their campaign strongly either, losing the first two games of the season. Therefore, the upcoming derby is a must-win for both sides.