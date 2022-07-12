Pumas UNAM will take on Celta de Vigo for a Club Friendly game ahead of the 2022-23 season. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Pumas UNAM vs Celta: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022 Friendly game in the US

Pumas UNAM and Celta de Vigo will clash for a Club Friendly game. Check out everything you need to know about this pre-season matchup, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US you can stream live on FuboTV.

Pumas UNAM will have their first matchup against a Spaniard team as they compete for the 2022 Apertura Liga MX. The team managed by Andres Lillini lost to Club Leon on the road last weekend. However, this club friendly game is meant to present their new players to their fans.

As for Celta de Vigo, this will be their first game during their pre-season. The team managed by Eduardo Coudet is still looking for new players before La Liga's 2022-23 season starts. Although, the game will be played in different conditions than they are used to, they still need to prove they are a better team.

Pumas UNAM vs Celta: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olimpico Universitario, Mexico City, Mexico

Live Stream: fuboTV

Pumas UNAM vs Celta: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Pumas UNAM vs Celta: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Pumas UNAM are already playing for their national tournament in the 2022 Apertura Liga MX. The team managed by Andres Lillini has made some improvements on their offensive line to get as far as they can in this year's league.

Whereas Celta de Vigo want to improve their last perfomance in La Liga. They ended up 11th rank last season, therefore they won't play any European major tournaments. However, they still have to make some moves to their current squad. They had let go 8 players during the summer, but only acquired three.

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Celta in the US

This friendly matchup between Pumas UNAM and Celta de Vigo to be played on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City will be broadcast on fuboTV for the United States. Other options are: TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.

Pumas UNAM vs Celta: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven’t disclosed their odds for this Friendly matchup This due to the fact that this game will be played as preparation for the upcoming season. Therefore, it is unknown to determine which team is most likely to win this game.