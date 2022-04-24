Pumas UNAM and Seattle Sounders will play the first of the finals of this Concacaf Champions League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Pumas UNAM and Seattle Sounders will go for the illusion of being crowned champions in what will be the first leg of the finals of this Concacaf Champions League 2022. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It has not been an easy road. Both teams reach this stage after overcoming very complicated series against tough rivals. In the case of the Seattle Sounder, they eliminated Motagua from Honduras, then Leon from Mexico and finally in the semifinals the last MLS champion, New York City FC.

The path of the locals to this great final was not easy either. In the first round they had to face Saprissa from Costa Rica, then the New England Revolution (who did not play the first round since their rivals, Cavaly, did not show up) in what was undoubtedly a heroic series, reversing a 3-0 loss, to finally eliminate the tough Cruz Azul in the semifinals.

Pumas UNAM vs Seattle Sounders: Date

This game corresponding to the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 finals between Pumas UNAM and Seattle Sounders that will take place at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario will be played on Wednesday, April 27 at 10:30 PM (ET).

Pumas UNAM vs Seattle Sounders: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Pumas UNAM vs Seattle Sounders

Pumas UNAM and Seattle Sounders will play this game for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 finals this Wednesday, April 27 at 10:30 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, FOX Sports App, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, UniMás.

