Where to watch Netherlands vs Hungary live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Netherlands will face Hungary in League A's Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands
© IMAGO / IPA PhotoCody Gakpo of the Netherlands

By Leonardo Herrera

[Watch Netherlands vs Hungary online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Matchday 5 in League A brings a thrilling showdown as the Netherlands and Hungary, both level on points, face off in a decisive battle for second place in their group behind Germany. The Dutch, initially seen as favorites to reach the quarter-finals, still hold their destiny in their own hands, needing a win to stay on track.

However, Hungary understands the stakes and knows that only a victory will keep their hopes alive. With both teams fighting for three crucial points, this matchup promises high stakes and plenty of excitement.

When will the Netherlands vs Hungary match be played?

Netherlands play against Hungary in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Saturday, November 16, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary – IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Netherlands vs Hungary: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 PM

How to watch Netherlands vs Hungary in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League clash between Netherlands and Hungary live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options are FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

