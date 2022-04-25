Pumas UNAM and Seattle Sounder will play the first leg of these Concacaf Champions League finals. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this interesting game.

In what will surely be a very exciting final, Pumas UNAM and Seattle Sounder will face each other for the first leg of this 2022 Concacaf Champions League Finals. Here you can find out the probable lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The Mexican team reaches these instances after going through a hard road, which began with the series against Saprissa from Costa Rica, continued with the New England Revolutions (whom they heroically defeated after losing the first leg 3-0), and finally to the difficult Cruz Azul. Pumas UNAM are ready to be history and they know that they are facing a great possibility.

The path of the Seattle Sounders, like that of the Mexicans, was not easy at all. They began by eliminating Motagua from Honduras, then they had to face Leon from Mexico to finally play a very tough series against the last MLS champions, New York City FC, whom they eliminated 4-1 on aggregate.

Pumas UNAM probable lineup

Leonel López and Juan Ignacio Dinenno, due to ankle and muscle injuries respectively, will not be available. For his part, Marco García returned to training and could return to the starting XI. Arturo Ortíz Martínez received a red card in the semifinals so he will not be able to play this first leg of the final.

Pumas UNAM possible starting XI: Alfredo Talavera; Alan Mozo, José Ricardo Galindo, Nicolas Freire, Efrain Velarde; Omar Islas, Higor Meritão, Diogo de Olivera, Jeronimo Rodríguez; Fabio Álvarez, Washington Coroz.

Seattle Sounders probable lineup

Goalkeeper Andrew Thomas will be absent with a calf injury, as will Dylan Teves who has a sore hamstring. Yerai Gomez could return to the starting XI after playing against San Jose last weekend.

Seattle Sounders possible starting XI: Stefan Frei; Nouhou Tolo, Jackson Ragen, Xavier Arreaga, Alex Roldan; Joao Paulo, Albert Rusnak, Cristian Roldan; Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz.

