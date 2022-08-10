Mexico's capital city will vibrate with a Liga MX duel that promises excitement, drama and rivalry: Pumas UNAM vs Club America. Find out how to watch this match for free from the United States in this story.

There are matches in which the recent track records of the contenders have less impact because of the inherent passion that springs from them. That is the case of the derby between Pumas UNAM vs America, a battle that will be held on matchday 8 of Liga MX and that you can enjoy for free if you are in the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

It's true, neither Pumas nor America are going through the best of times in the Apertura 2022. The Universitarios are in tenth place and are looking to break their streak of three consecutive draws, in which Dani Alves has not been able to have a positive impact in favor of his team.

For its part, Club America gained some breathing space by defeating FC Juárez 2-1 at the Estadio Azteca, a result that gave them some relief after two defeats in a row. Even so, they still need three more points to move out of 14th place in the Liga MX Apertura 2022 standings.

Pumas vs America: Date

There will certainly be plenty of passion in the stands of the Olimpico Universitario Stadium for this Liga MX match, but there will also be pressure on the coaches of Pumas and América to get a win that will help them improve their standings situation when they meet on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Pumas vs America: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Pumas vs America:

Save a spot in your schedule so you don't miss the passionate match between Pumas UNAM and Club América of the Liga MX Apertura 2022. If you are in the United States, Fubo TV (7-day free trial) is the best option to enjoy the broadcast for free. You can also find this match on TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, and Univision.