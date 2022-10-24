Though it wasn't made public, Lionel Scaloni has already submitted his preliminary Argentina squad for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The list has between 40 and 50 players and it reportedly includes a young star once dubbed as "Mexican Messi."

The wait will be over soon. With Qatar 2022 less than a month away from us, national team managers have already submitted their preliminary rosters for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, however, didn't make it public.

La Albiceleste head into the big tournament in very high spirits, having won the 2021 Copa America and 2022 Finalissima as well as finishing the South American qualifiers unbeaten. On top of that, Lionel Messi is arriving in great form.

Scaloni, who has reversed Argentina's fortunes since taking over in 2018, will soon have to decide which 26 players make the final cut for the World Cup. In his preliminary roster of nearly 50 players, it's understood that there's a young star born in Mexico.

Qatar 2022: Lionel Scaloni selects "Mexican Messi" in preliminary Argentina roster

According to Argentine journalist Gustavo Yarroch, the preliminary squad submitted by Lionel Scaloni includes Lazio young star Luka Romero. The 17-year-old has already been called up to the senior team for the March international break, in which Argentina faced Venezuela and Ecuador to conclude the Conmebol qualifiers.

The fun fact about Romero is that, though he has Argentine citizenship (his father Diego is a former Argentine footballer), he was born in Victoria de Durango, Mexico, where they even called him "Mexican Messi." Romero built his career in Spain, where he moved with his family at only 3 years of age, but played for Argentina's youth national teams.

He is without any doubt one of the most exciting Argentine prospects in Europe, and Scaloni has already made him train with the senior squad. However, Romero is not expected to make the final cut of 26 players.

Argentina were drawn against Saudi Arabia, Poland, and Mexico in Group C of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. They will make their debut on Tuesday, November 22 against Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.