Cameroon have released their 26-man roster to face Group G rivals Brazil, Serbia, and Switzerland. Find out here who are the men selected for Cameroon's final squad to play in the 2022 World Cup.

Cameroon will play their eight World Cup tournament, same years that the Indomitable Lions after missing the 2018 tournament in Russia. Their best performance was in the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where Cameroon got to the Quarterfinals. However, since then, it has been a difficult mission to even qualify for the Round of 16.

Although, their highest moment in their football history came in at the 2003 Confederations Cup, where the Indomitable Lions clinched the 2nd place of the tournament. In the final game, Cameroon lost 1-0 to France in extra time, with probably one of their best football generations.

For the CAF qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, Cameroon played against Ivory Coast, Mozambique, and Malawi for Group D. The team managed by Rigobert Song, almost finished unbeaten, but fell short to Ivory Coast as the visitors. In the third round, Cameroon won over Algeria after extra time to clinch the ticket for the world tournament in Qatar.

Cameroon's final roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Group G could be one of the toughest of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Simply because Brazil are always one of the headliners of the tournament, Serbia have one of their best generations ever, Switzerland were great in the last Euro tournament, and Cameroon could get in the fight as a dark horse.

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy (Abha), Andre Onana (Inter Milan), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Marseille).

Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al-Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Christopher Wooh (Rennes).

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli), Samuel Gouet (Mechelen), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona), Pierre Kunde (Olympiacos), Jerome Ngom (Colombe Dja), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96).

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Al-Nassr), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich), Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Moumi Ngamaleu (Dynamo Moscow), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys), Marou Souaibou (Coton Sport).