The Qatar 2022 World Cup organizers have placed many rules and regulations for visiting fans who are going to the tournament in November.

The Qatar World Cup will be a different tournament than many traveling supporters are used to. The organizers have placed certain rules into effect to maintain order and not to alter the daily routine of the Qatari people.

Stadiums are estimated to have around 15,000 cameras to monitor fans during matches. Chief technology officer Niyas Abulrahiman said: "We have high-resolution special cameras to zoom in on a particular seat and clearly see the spectator. It’s being recorded, so that will help us in any post-event investigation."

The heavily religious country has many rules their society must follow during their daily lives in accordance with ‘Muslim law’. This has many travelers worried about what they can or can’t do, it has also been a major deterrent for many supporters who feel that paying over $5,000 in airfare and hotel is not worth the trouble.

What fans must be aware of that they can’t do in Qatar

Fans cannot go shirtless or take off their shirts during matches, FIFA also stated that all fans (male and female) must make sure their shoulders are covered.

In the Qatar 2022 official website it states, "People can generally wear their clothing of choice.

"Visitors are expected to cover their shoulders and knees when visiting public places like museums and other government buildings.

"Swimwear is allowed at hotel beaches and pools.

"Fans attending matches should note that the removal of shirts in the stadium is not permitted."

Fines of $2,600 will be issued for littering with fines for shirt removals set to be much higher.