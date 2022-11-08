The current Toronto FC midfielder has 151 caps for the USMNT, but has Bradley retired from the squad?

Michael Bradley is one of the best USMNT players of all-time, capped 151 times and with 17 goals, Bradley was a leader for the team during the 2010 and 2014 cycles. After the debacle of missing out on the 2018 World Cup, Bradley along with Jozy Altidore were signaled out as the culprits of the USMNT monster flop.

Since 2006, Bradley was a fixture on the national team and at the club level has played in Germany, England, and Italy. Bradley’s biggest goals for the USMNT were a two-goal performance against Mexico in Concacaf World Cup qualifying in 2009.

Bradley also scored a clutch tying goal at the 2010 World Cup for the USA against Slovenia. Bradley’s last goal came in 2017 at the Azteca in a 1-1 draw against Mexico during qualification.

Is Michael Bradley retired from the USMNT?

The answer to that question is not officially, Bradley was last capped in 2019, making 8 appearances for the USMNT. Bradley has never officially retired from the national team but has been phased out for younger players like Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, and Yunus Musah.

While way down the pecking order, Bradley can look back at his national team career with pride, playing in two World Cups, a Confederations Cup, winning the Concacaf Gold Cup twice and playing in the Summer Olympics.