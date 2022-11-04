Tunisia will play their second consecutive World Cup tournament in Qatar. The African side started to develop really good talent in order to make their national team stronger. Find out here, how did they qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Among the African national teams, Tunisia aren't one of the big ones. In fact, their most beloved football memory was in 2004 when they were crowned as the Africa Cup winners, and before that one, their third place in 1962. However, in the African World Cup Qualifiers, Tunisia have known how to play to win easily. Its no coincidence that they have clinched the World Cup tournament four times in the last six world championships. Now, Qatar 2022 will be their fifth time.

As well as their second participation in a row, after the Tunisians have played three World Cups in a row between the 1998 and the 2006 World Cups. That has been the most consecutive participations for the African side in their history. Now that they have build up a good team, they have the ideal formula to win games, and go side-by-side with the big teams in Africa.

For example, Tunisia are enjoying one of the best stikers in their history with Wahbi Khazri who has scored 22 goals in 66 matches playes. In fact, he is the second all-time goalscorer for Tunisia. Despite this could be his last big international participation, Khazri could be one of the big surprises in the upcoming World Cup tournament.

Qatar 2022: How did Tunisia qualify for the FIFA World Cup?

Thanks to their FIFA ranking position, Tunisia didn't have to play the first round of the 2022 African Qualifiers. They waited upon their rivals for the second round in the group stage. Which ended up with a mixed of World Cup contenders and non-experienced national teams.

At the end, Tunisia ended up on top of Group B in the African Qualifiers. Tunisia played against Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, and Mauritania. None of them with World Cup experience, but that's how disbalanced are some qualifiers. After their second-round win in the group stage, Tunisia had to face Mali in a two-legged matchup.

Again, Tunisia took advantage of their roster with top-level European experience to win and clinched for the second time in a row the third round of the African Qualifiers. Alongside them, Egypt, Senegal, Cameroon, Algeria, Ghana, Nigeria, Congo, Morocco, and Mali qualified to the final round. At the end, Tunisia won over Mali, to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, their second time in a row after their 2018 World Cup participation.