One of the big teams in CONMEBOL will try to bring in the best of the best in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This is Uruguay's official 26-man roster led by Luis Suarez to face Portugal, Ghana and South Korea.

Uruguay will play their fourteenth World Cup tournament in history, their fourth consecutive after missing the 2006, as well as the 1994 and 1998 editions. Their first two World Cup wins in football history have made Uruguay one of the biggest countries in the football world. Especially when it comes to the World Cup.

Uruguay were drawn in Group H of the 2022 World Cup with Portugal, Ghana and South Korea. In the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Uruguay was drawn in Group A with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the host Russia. After three games, the CONMEBOL side was 1st place, which made them played against Portugal. They won 2-1 over Portugal, but fell short to eventual World Cup winnners France in a 2-0 loss in the QF stage.

For the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, Uruguay finished on third place. Just behind Argentina, and Brazil. Thanks to their FIFA Ranking place, the team managed by Diego Alonso were placed in Pot 2 for the official draw, making them one of the toughest teams to beat in the world tournament.

Uruguay's final roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Group H could be one of the troublemakers through the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Not only because of the caliber of the teams, but the recent history between Portugal and Uruguay makes it even more special. However, South Korea seem to have a decent squad, while Ghana clearly sets behind in this group.

Goalkeepers: Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente).

Defenders: Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) , Diego Godín (Velez Sarsfield), José María Giménez (Atletico Madrid), Matías Viña (Roma), Mathías Olivera (Napoli), Sebastián Coates (Sporting Lisbon), José Luis Rodríguez (Nacional) , Martín Cáceres (LA Galaxy), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo).

Midfielders: Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Matías Vecino (Lazio), Nicolás De La Cruz (River Plate), Agustín Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon), Facundo Torres (Orlando City),

Forwards: Darwin Núñez (Liverpool), Luis Suárez (Nacional), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Maximiliano Gómez (Trabzonspor)