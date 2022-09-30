On November 20th, Qatar will play host to the world for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and here is an overview of some of the amazing traits of each of the 8 venues.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner. On November 20th to December 18th, Qatar will have 8 venues that will host the first World Cup in the Middle East.

Each stadium has been built or remodeled with state-of-the-art technology from cooling systems to retractable roofs completely shading the spectators. One of the venues is temporary and will be dismantled completely after the World Cup.

Here are the eight World Cup venues of Qatar 2022 and what went into the design inspiration as well as some of the traits each venue will have.

1. Al Bayt Stadium

Al Bayt Stadium opened its doors in November of 2021 and recorded a record attendance of 63,439 for the match between Qatar and UAE in December 2021. Al Bayt Stadium is the second biggest stadium built for the World Cup, the design takes its inspiration from the traditional tents of the nomadic peoples of Qatar and the region.

The stadium will have a tent-like retractable roof, providing covered seating for all spectators. It will be home to a five-star hotel and shopping center inside its massive walls. All hotel rooms have balcony rooms which have a view of the pitch. Al Bayt Stadium will host 8 games of the World Cup, including the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador.

Part of the upper deck of the stadium will be donated to developing nations and will eventually reduce the stadium's capacity to 32,000.

2. Al Janoub Stadium

Al Janoub Stadium has a curvilinear postmodernist and neo-futurist design, with the roof being inspired by the sails of traditional Dhow boats, used by pearl divers from the region, weaving through currents of the Persian Gulf.

The stadium has a retractable roof and a cooling system that can bring temperatures in the stadium down to 64°F. The stadium features swimming pools, spas, and a shopping center as a way of being a community hub after the tournament. The stadium will host seven World Cup games and 20,000 seats will be removed to lower capacity, around the area restaurants and other urban centers will surround the facility eventually.

3. Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium is home to Al-Rayyan Sports Club and Al-Kharitiyath Sports Club and can hold 44,700 spectators. The stadium was completely renovated with up to 80% of the construction material being reused. The stadium has a media “membrane” that will act as a screen for projections, news, commercials, sports updates, current tournament information and matches.

With all of its upgrades it is one of the cheapest stadiums remodeled for the tournament, it will also have a reduced capacity after the tournament to just 20,000. Ahmad bin Ali Stadium will host seven matches, including the USMNT vs Wales.

4. Al Thumama Stadium

Al Thumama Stadium has a capacity of 40,000 and takes its design from the traditional taqiyah hat, a traditional cap which is worn by men and boys across the Middle East. The amazing design was awarded the MIPIM/Architectural Review Future Project Award in the Sports and Stadiums category.

The stadium is the heart of a wider development project that will include a sports clinic, mosque inside the stadium, and a hotel. The stadium will eventually have a capacity of 20,000 after the tournament.

5. Education City Stadium

Education City Stadium is an ambitious project at the heart of the University center of Qatar. 20 percent of its building materials identified as green; the stadium is among the world's most environmentally sustainable stadiums. The 40,000 stadium is known as the “Diamond in the Desert”.

The structure has a jewel like diamond pattern around the face of the stadium that changes color when the sun moves. After the tournament the state-of-the-art facility will play host to the various university teams in the area. It will be reduced to 25,000 and will host 8 World Cup games.

6. Khalifa International Stadium

Khalifa International Stadium is the National stadium of Qatar and opened its doors in 1976 and has gone through various renovations. Located in vast centers of shopping, the stadium will be the only venue that will not be reduced in size after the tournament.

The stadium is located near Doha sports city which features a large Olympic size swimming pool and the Aspire Dome the world’s largest multipurpose sports hall.

7. Lusail Iconic Stadium

The biggest and boldest stadium of the 2022 World Cup, Lusail Iconic Stadium. The stadium has a capacity of 80,000 and will host 10 games including the World Cup final. The stadium pays homage to the fanar lantern and traditional hand-crafted bowls, and vessels used in the region.

Equipped with a cooling system that uses solar power and has a zero-carbon footprint. The stadium cost $767 million and will eventually be reduced to 40,000 seats. The rest of the stadium will be repurposed for various endeavors from clinics to cafes.

8. Stadium 974

With a capacity of 40,000 Stadium 974 incorporates 974 recycled shipping containers in homage to the site's industrial history and the international dialing code for Qatar (+974). After the World Cup the stadium will be completely dismantled to aid other under-developed countries in the world; it is the first temporary venue in FIFA World Cup history.

The containers have concession stands and state of the art bathrooms, the stadium is considered a prototype for future stadiums that World Cup hosts can invest in, build new grounds and later reuse them to not get stuck with a stadium with little to no use later on.



