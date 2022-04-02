The USMNT will play against two previous World Cup rivals, England and Iran and a match against Scotland, Wales or Ukraine.

Gregg Berhalter and the USMNT know who two of their three rivals will be at the World Cup. The USMNT was drawn into Group B where they will play England, Iran, and will debut against a European rival to be determined later in June, Wales, Scotland, or Ukraine.

The USMNT World Cup group is what fans and pundits would have dreamt for, by all means not easy, but not catastrophically hard either. All 3 games, whoever the opponent is winnable.

For Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, and the gang it’s now about staying healthy and looking ahead to Qatar 2022. Here is a breakdown of the USMNT World Cup opponents.

England

The USMNT and England last met in 2010 in the World Cup in South Africa. The USMNT would go down early to future LA Galaxy DP Steven Gerrard 4th minute goal, only for Clint Dempsey to tie the match just before halftime. England are one of the most talented teams in the world and came in second in the 2020 Euros. Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho, and Mason Mount are the central figures of the squad.

Iran

If there is one team the USMNT may have wanted is Iran, who in 1998 eliminated the Americans in an emotional 2-1 match. For the USMNT it is a game of redemption for what was a dismal 1998, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Ehsan Hajsafi, and Alireza Beiranvand are names to keep in mind.

European Opponent

The USMNT must be happy to know that the second European opponent is one with a weak World Cup history, Scotland, Wales, and Ukraine are all difficult but beatable opponents.

