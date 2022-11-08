The USMNT phrase or term is consistent on Twitter now, especially the hashtag #USMNT when discussing players, coaches, and possible call ups.

The USMNT or U.S Men’s National Team is the acronym that is used to identify the team coached by Gregg Berhalter. The United States will go into the World Cup after an up and down qualification campaign where they finished third.

The United States have a modest history at the FIFA World Cup, being semifinalist in the first edition in 1930, in 2002 the team made it to the quarterfinals in an amazing run that could have saved Major League Soccer.

From 2006 - 2018 the team has been eliminated in the group stage, made the round of 16 twice, or missed the tournament entirely in 2018. Here are some initial questions for first time USMNT viewers during the World Cup.

What does USMNT stand for?

United States Men’s National Team.

What is the US soccer motto?

One Nation. From the US Soccer website: U.S. Soccer believes in the power of soccer to unify our nation. We’ve seen it happen in the past and know that during these times the sport's impact is needed now more than ever to help inspire and generate change. To ensure we foster a community of belonging that is welcoming and supportive to all, we are committed to addressing important social issues and taking the necessary steps to improve the lives of our soccer family.

As a part of this effort, we are launching One Nation. Here we will highlight efforts of our entire U.S. Soccer family – inclusive of our staff, players, coaches, referees, member organizations and fans – and the work that is being done within the soccer community to support, engage, educate, and promote diversity and inclusion.

We are stronger together, and together, we are One Nation. One Team. #OneNation.

What is the USMNT nickname?

The Stars and Stripes and The Yanks are the official nicknames of the USMNT.