The last chance for four National Teams to join the most prestigious tournament, the FIFA World Cup, will take place very soon. Find out when and who will play for the last two tickets to Qatar 2022.

The last train to Qatar 2022 is about to leave. The destination that every National Team has wanted to reach since 4 years ago when Russia 2018 came to an end, has an almost full quota, so several will have to stay out. When is the deadline to get on this train called Inter-Confederation Playoffs?

Four national teams will clash for the last two available tickets to the upcoming FIFA World Cup, a last great opportunity that is not open to just anyone: only one member of Conmebol, one of Concacaf, one of the AFC, and one of the OFC will be able to compete for these last places.

Unlike in past editions, the tickets available for Qatar 2022 will be played in a single match and in a truly luxurious neutral territory, in the host country of the upcoming edition of the World Cup. More drama and risk, true, but less waiting time, at the end of the Inter-Confederation Playoffs the teams that will join the already qualified teams will already be known.

Who will play in the Qatar 2022 Inter-Confederation Playoffs?

There are four regions represented in the Inter-Confederation Playoffs. For Conmebol, the team that will participate in is Peru, after finishing in fifth place in the standings of the South American Playoffs, below Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay, and above Colombia and Chile.

The OFC representative will be New Zealand, one of the teams that have played the most Inter-Confederation Playoffs in history. It will try to secure a place in Qatar 2022 after advancing from the group stage, and from Tahiti and Solomon Islands in the final rounds of the Oceania Qualifiers.

For Concacaf, before the last matchday of its Qualifiers was played, it was Costa Rica that would have the opportunity to participate in the battle for the last places in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, occupying the fourth place in the standings. However, a win by a landslide and a loss by Mexico could send el Tri or even the USMNT to this stage.

Finally, Asia's representative at this stage will not be known until June 7, when the United Arab Emirates and Australia will face off to determine who will have the opportunity to fight for a place in Qatar 2022. Both teams placed third in their respective groups in the last round of the AFC Qualifiers and that is why they advanced to this stage.

When will the Qatar 2022 Inter-Confederation Qualifiers be played?

Although the date is still distant and imprecise, time flies, and in no time at all these decisive matches will be played. According to FIFA, these matches will take place in stadiums to be determined in Qatar between June 13 and 14. There will only be two matches and the winners will automatically qualify for the upcoming World Cup.

What will be the clashes that will define the final qualifiers for Qatar 2022?

Originally, the Inter-Confederation Playoffs were to be held in March 2022, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they had to be rescheduled, and the Qatar 2022 Final Draw will be held without knowing all the qualifiers.

In November 2021, at a draw held at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, it was determined that the pairings for the Inter-Confederation Playoffs leading to Qatar 2022 would be: the Conmebol National Team vs. the AFC National Team (Asia), and the CONCACAF National Team vs. the OFC National Team.

So far, neither of the two decisive matches to determine the final qualifiers for the upcoming FIFA World Cup are fully decided: Peru vs United Arab Emirates / Australia, and New Zealand vs Costa Rica / Mexico / USMNT.