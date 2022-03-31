The 2022 World Cup draw is set to take place on Friday April 1st, the fate of 32 nations will be decided and here are the master of ceremonies for the draw.

Qatar 2022: Who are the 8 former stars that will assist with the World Cup draw?

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is about to officially get underway, on Friday April 1st the World Cup draw will be held and millions across the world will be watching this event in anticipation of the games in November. Managers will start the scouting process of their opponents and fans all over the world will start hedging their bets as to who will get through and who will stay behind in the group stage.

The World Cup draw will be hosted by Carli Lloyd, Jermaine Jenas, and Samantha Johnson. The 32 teams will be distributed via Pots 1-4 with Pot 1 being the seven highest ranked teams along with host nation Qatar. Pot 2 the next eight highest ranked teams, and Pot 3 and Pot 4 consisting of the teams with the lowest rankings plus those who qualify via intercontinental playoffs.

Like every World Cup there is a draw ceremony that was made infamous by actor Robin Williams in 1993, when the late comedian called then FIFA Vice-President Sepp Blatter, Sepp “Bladder”. Since then, FIFA has kept it pretty boring when it comes to the World Cup draw, here are the 8 draw assistants for the ceremony.

Who will assist in the World Cup draw?

The eight soccer influencers for the draw will be World Cup legend Cafu (Brazil), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Tim Cahill (Australia), Lothar Matthäus (Germany), Ali Daei (Iran), Bora Milutinović (Serbia), Adel Ahmed MalAllah (Qatar) and Rabah Madjer (Algeria).

Bora Milutinović was the USMNT head coach in 1994 where the Americans defeated Colombia and qualified to the round of 16 only to be knocked out by Brazil. Bora also coached Mexico (1986), Costa Rica (1990), Nigeria (1998), and China (2002) at the World Cup.

Ali Daei up until recently was the world’s all-time leading goal scorer for his national team until Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that title. Former New York Red Bull DP Tim Cahill played in four World Cups for Australia.