Chile were one of the biggest CONMEBOL disappointments in the last World Cup Qualifiers. Simply because the Chileans haven't qualified for the second World Cup tournament in a row.

In the last decade, Chile has learned to grow as a national team in CONMEBOL. That is why its no coincidence when they won the Copa America trophy twice. Especially when there's players like Alexis Sanchez, Claudio Bravo, and Arturo Vidal, who had their prime moments for both club and national team almost at the same time. However, as the transition to a new generation is coming, La Roja have failed to qualify for the World Cup tournament for the second time in a row.

In fact, Chile has won just once in their last 9 games between qualifiers and friendly matchups. The harsh reality of their situation comes after a huge 4-year success history, where the 2014 World Cup started a high-profile phase for Chile, which ended up with their two consecutive Copa America trophy wins in 2015, and 2016. As well as a runners-up place in the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia, previously to the World Cup.

Their current quest for the 2026 World Cup will be the closing phase of that golden generation, which possibly ends before the next qualifiers start. Under Eduardo Berizzo's management, Chile will try to end their 16-year drought for World Cup action.

After not being able to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Chile had a new mission in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, to avoid at any cost. Missing another world football championship wasn't even a possible outcome after the competition. However, through the new journey, La Roja had three different coaches, which eventually ended with their elimination.

Chile finished as the 7th place at the CONMEBOL standings for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Despite Chile finished two places below the reclassification spot, Chile had clear chances to qualify directly for the World Cup until the last game of the qualifiers.

In the last matchday of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers, Chile had to win over Uruguay, and hope that Peru don't win over Paraguay. However, La Roja lost to Uruguay, and Peru won over Paraguay, and they qualified to the play-off round against New Zealand.