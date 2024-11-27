NBA News: Victor Wembanyama gets surprise by teammates' performances in Spurs' victory over Jazz

The Utah Jazz’s impressive performance in their previous game against the Knicks was overshadowed by a return to their earlier struggles in the NBA regular season, as they fell to the San Antonio Spurs in their most recent matchup. After the game, Spurs star Victor Wembanyama discussed his teammates’ contributions during Tuesday’s contest.

Wembanyama was one of the standout performers for San Antonio, putting up 34 points in 37 minutes of action. While the Jazz took an early lead in the first quarter, the Spurs quickly regained control in the following periods, maintaining the advantage throughout the rest of the game.

Following the win, Wembanyama highlighted the performances of two teammates—Blake Wesley and Sandro Mamukelashvili—not for their individual stats, but for their team-oriented play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is our identity,” Wembanyama said. “I’m seeing a plus-34 for Blake [Wesley], and that’s incredible. He embodies the intensity and mindset we want to achieve. The first thing I always look at is the plus-minus, and it’s crazy to see that.”

Advertisement

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs and James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers chase after a ball during the first half at Intuit Dome on November 04, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement

Wembanyama on the coach’s message

Wembanyama also addressed the team’s overall game plan, mentioning how the coach’s message resonated with the squad. “The coach made sure to remind us that they turned it around on us, and they’ve been so solid,” he said.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Spurs star Chris Paul praises Victor Wembanyama after beating the Warriors

The Spurs big man continued, adding, “It’s more than you can ask for with such minutes—12 for Sandro and 22 for Blake. Julian also did a great job throughout the game. If we can replicate their efforts a little more, we’ll be in top defensive shape.”

Mamukelashvili and Wesley’s impact

For Mamukelashvili, this season marks his fourth year in the NBA. After his time with the Bucks, he has proven to be a valuable contributor for the Spurs, continuing to elevate his game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wesley, now in his third year with the San Antonio Spurs, continues to impress with his strong play this season. In the team’s recent victory over the Utah Jazz, he contributed 11 points, demonstrating his scoring ability. Additionally, Wesley showcased his all-around game, dishing out 4 assists and grabbing 3 rebounds, while also committing 2 turnovers. His versatility and growth are becoming increasingly evident as the season progresses.