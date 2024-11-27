NHL News: Rangers coach Peter Laviolette issues strong warning to the team after deflating loss

The New York Rangers lost their third game in a row and they have fallen behind the Metro Division leaders. The inconsistency in the Blueshirts has been a common trend this season and head coach Peter Laviolette may have seen enough. After the 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues, the coach issued a strong warning to the players.

The Rangers entered the 2024/25 NHL season with very high expectations. Although the real test will come during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which New York is expected to make, the team has not shown its best version yet.

New York’s penalty kill has been excellent, as it sits in second place with a 89.2 PK%. However, the power play has performed underwhelmingly. After the loss to the Blues (the Rangers’ third consecutive defeat), Laviolette sent out a strong statement in hopes of lighting a fire under the team.

“We need to be better,” Laviolette said, per The New York Post. “Everyone needs to be better inside the room. It’s not good enough what we’re doing. I don’t think anybody is going to sit here and say it was good enough. No matter what question you want to ask, it’s got to be better.”

Head coach Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers looks on against the New York Islanders during the first period during the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on February 18, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Chris Kreider’s injury

The Rangers left winger Chris Kreider is sidelined due to a back injury, putting the team on notice as they’ll be without one of their best goalscorers. Kreider makes a living off any loose change in the slot and the crease. His status is indefinite, but somebody will have to step up during Kreider’s absence.

“Back locked up on me. So we’re working on it. Done a couple things to remedy it so it doesn’t happen anymore.”

Kreider made a firm statement on the team’s struggles: “I think it’s pretty obvious there’s frustration, angst, tension,” Kreider said. “Good. We’re 20 games in. Let’s go through this s*** now and figure out who we are. We had the best regular season in the history of an Original Six franchise last year, won a Presidents’ Trophy and didn’t go as far as we would’ve liked. We’re getting exposed right now.“

