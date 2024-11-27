Where to watch Real Esteli vs Alajuelense live for free in the USA: 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup

Real Esteli are set to host Alajuelense in the first leg of the 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup final. Fans in the USA can catch all the excitement, with comprehensive details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this eagerly awaited showdown.

[Watch Real Esteli vs Alajuelense online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The stage is set for an intense showdown as Alajuelense take on Real Esteli in the first of the finals. Alajuelense, a team well-versed in high-stakes moments, is eyeing yet another international triumph, leaning on their wealth of experience to guide them.

On the other side, Real Esteli bring grit and determination, having proven their mettle in recent international competitions. While they enter as underdogs, their ability to challenge even the toughest opponents makes this clash a must-watch for fans expecting a hard-fought battle.

When will the Real Esteli vs Alajuelense match be played?

Real Estelí will host Alajuelense on Wednesday, November 27, in the first leg of the 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup final. The match is scheduled to kick offat 8:00 PM (ET).

Josue Quijano of Real Esteli – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Real Esteli vs Alajuelense: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Real Esteli vs Alajuelense in the USA

Catch this 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup showdown between Real Esteli and Alajuelense live in the USA on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Additional viewing option is FOX Soccer Plus.