Where to watch Club America vs Toluca live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Club America will play against Toluca in the what will be the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 quarterfinals. Fans in the USA can find out here comprehensive broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to ensure they catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Watch Club America vs Toluca online for FREE in the US on Fubo

The 2024 Liga MX Apertura quarterfinals are here, and the intensity is at an all-time high as the race for the championship heats up. Club America, having battled through a challenging regular season to reach this stage, is determined to add another title to their illustrious history. With the pressure mounting, they’re prepared to fight for glory once again.

Standing in their way are Toluca, who come into the matchup as one of the league’s top teams after finishing the regular season with 35 points. The Red Devils are riding high on confidence following a dominant 4-0 victory over Club America in their final regular-season game, and they’re eager to prove that result was no fluke as they look to continue their strong form in the postseason.

When will the Club America vs Toluca match be played?

Club America face Toluca for the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 quarterfinals this Wednesday, November 27. The action is set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Joao Dias of Toluca – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Club America vs Toluca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Toluca in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Club America and Toluca, airing live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream and ViX.