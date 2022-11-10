At this year's World Cup, there are still some collared jerseys scattered throughout the mass of uncollared jerseys, as just a small percentage of the 64 kits from the 32 countries have them. Here, find out why.

With the World Cup quickly approaching, the 32 participating national teams are ready to provide an unforgettable tournament for soccer fans everywhere. When it comes to international tournaments, uniforms are always a big draw, and Qatar 2022 is no exception.

It's common knowledge that every sports company in the world counts down the years until the FIFA World Cup, the sport's premier event that takes place every four years. They have the potential to earn millions of dollars from the public by doing a good job of marketing and selling jerseys. And even people will go to great lengths to get a really exceptional and aesthetically pleasing item of clothing.

All 32 teams in this year's World Cup have signed sponsorship deals with sports companies. Among the participating companies, Nike has the most participating national teams (13) followed by Adidas (seven) and Puma (six). All the other countries (six) are represented by other sponsors.

The reason why some Qatar 2022 kits have collars

Out of the 64 kits, a minority of them do have collars, and you can still find them among the crowd. England and South Korea, due to their respective deals with Nike, will be the only teams at Qatar 2022 to have collars throughout the competition.

When it comes to releasing a jersey that will be loved by everyone, the new 2022 England away shirt is as near as possible. The blue away jersey for Euro 2020 was risky but divisive, while the white jersey used during the 2018 World Cup was lovely but unremarkable.

Using the same shade of blue as the host team's uniform, this one is understated but magnificent, and it represents a significant departure from the England team's uniform of recent years. The 1990s provide unmistakable clues. Both the collar and the navy are lovely choices. Though a dark red, like Liverpool's home jersey, would have been a safe bet, this one is brighter and more reminiscent of the vintage of 1966.

Meanwhile, the new 2022 South Korea home shirt is another beautiful strip in a long line of classics, and its vibrant coral-red color has become instantly recognizable as a symbol of the country. Although there is no longer any white on the shirt, the 'tiger stripes' from the previous away jersey have returned as a modest pattern on the shoulders. Korea's new uniforms are crimson and black in honor of their Red Devils moniker.