Racing Club will battle River Plate at Presidente Peron Stadium on Matchday 27 of the 2022 Argentine League. They are trying to finish ahead of Boca Juniors in the first place, but they must win to pressure them. Stay here to find out how to watch the game on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, Paramount+ is going to be available.

The Argentine League got to their final weekend of the year with two teams ready to take the crown. One of those is Racing Club, two points behind the Xeneizes in the standings. That gap means they must get a victory against a classic rival. However, they are in a run that makes them a solid contender with eight games undefeated, including seven wins and one tie. The streak they have been putting together makes them a worthy champion in case they get it, although they need the leader not to beat Independiente.

As for River Plate, the situation has them with nothing to play for in terms of goals. El Millonario is already out of contention and with a spot in the Copa Libertadores already secured, but that doesn’t mean they will take it easy. On the contrary, this will mark the last game of Marcelo Gallardo as the head coach. Even though when they received Rosario Central the result was a loss, that could provide extra motivation for them.

Racing Club vs River Plate: Kick-Off Time

Racing Club will play against River Plate at Presidente Peron Stadium on Matchday 27 of the 2022-2023 Argentine League this Sunday, October 23.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 9:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Racing Club vs River Plate: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TNT Sports, Star+, ViX

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Costa Rica: Star+, ViX

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN 4 Sur, ViX

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, ViX, Star+

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

United States: Paramount+, VIX+