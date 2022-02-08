Rayo Vallecano will face Real Betis at the Estadio de Vallecas for the semifinals of the 2021/2022 Copa del Rey. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis will face each other this Wednesday, February 9, at the Estadio de Vallecas for the semifinals of the 2021/2022 Copa del Rey. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

They will be quite peculiar Copa del Rey semifinals. Without the presence of Barcelona (eliminated in the round of 16 by Athletic Bilbao), Atletico Madrid (eliminated in the round of 16 by Real Sociedad) or Real Madrid (eliminated in the quarterfinals by Athletic Bilbao), these semifinals will be different, although not therefore less interesting.

In what will be the first leg of one of the duels that this instance will have, Rayo Vallecano, a team with a very good performance in this 2021/2022 season of La Liga (they are ninth, only 4 points behind Villarreal, the last team that would be qualifying for the Europa League) will face Real Betis, one of the best this season.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio de Vallecas, Puente de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis: Storylines

The game that Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis will play for the first leg of the Copa del Rey 2021/2022 semifinals will be the 46th between them in history. Until now, those who dominate the statistics are the "Béticos" with 20 victories compared to 11 for the "Rayistas". In addition, there were 14 ties.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis in the U.S.

The 2021/2022 Copa del Rey semifinal game between Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis, to be played this Wednesday, February 9 at the Estadio de Vallecas, Puente de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain; will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Real Betis are the favorite with +155 odds, while Rayo Vallecano have +190. A draw would finish in a +230 payout.

DraftKings Rayo Vallecano +190 Tie +230 Real Betis +155

*Odds via DraftKings