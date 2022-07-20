RB Leipzig will clash against Liverpool for a 2022 Club Friendly matchup at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. Find here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022 Club Friendly in your country

RB Leipzig will play against Liverpool in 2022 Club Friendly matchup on Thursday, July 21, 2022. As both teams prepare the upcoming 2022-23 Season. Check out here the kick-off time of this Friendly football matchup and how to watch or live stream it in your country.

RB Leipzig have let go key players like Tyler Adams and Hee-chang Hwang. However, they have acquired young talent such as Xaver Schlager, former Wolfsburg player. The team managed by Domenico Tedesco want to improve their last season performance both in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Whereas Liverpool continue their pre-season tour, this time in Germany. The team managed by Jurgen Klopp has already played two preseason games against Manchester United and Crystal Palace. In which they have a record of 1 loss and 1 win.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 3:15 AM (Friday)

Bahamas: 1:15 PM

Bangladesh: 11:15 PM

Barbados: 1:15 PM

Belize: 11:15 AM

Botswana: 7:15 PM

Brazil: 2:15 PM

Brunei: 1:15 AM (Friday)

Burundi: 7:15 PM

Cameroon: 6:15 PM

Canada: 1:15 PM (ET)

Eswatini: 7:15 PM

Ethiopia: 8:15 PM

Fiji: 5:15 AM (Friday)

France: 7:15 PM

Gambia: 5:15 PM

Germany: 7:15 PM

Ghana: 5:15 PM

Guyana: 1:15 PM

India: 10:45 PM

Ireland: 6:15 PM

Italy: 7:15 PM

Jamaica: 12:15 PM

Kenya: 8:15 PM

Lesotho: 7:15 PM

Liberia: 5:15 PM

Malawi: 7:15 PM

Malaysia: 1:15 AM (Friday)

Malta: 7:15 PM

Mauritius: 9:15 PM

Mexico: 12:15 PM

Namibia: 7:15 PM

Netherlands: 7:15 PM

New Zealand: 5:15 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 6:15 PM

Pakistan: 10:15 PM

Papua New Guinea: 3:15 AM (Friday)

Philippines: 1:15 AM (Friday)

Portugal: 6:15 PM

Rwanda: 7:15 PM

Sierra Leone: 5:15 PM

Singapore: 1:15 AM (Friday)

Solomon Islands: 4:15 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 7:15 PM

South Sudan: 7:15 PM

Spain: 7:15 PM

Sri Lanka: 10:45 PM

Sudan: 7:15 PM

Tanzania: 8:15 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:15 PM

Uganda: 8:15 PM

UK: 6:15 PM

United States: 1:15 PM (ET)

Zambia: 7:15 PM

Zimbabwe 7:15 PM

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Germany: Servus TV

Ireland: LFCTV

UK: LFCTV

International: LFCTV GO