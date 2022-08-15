Real Betis take on Elche at Estadio Benito Villamarín in Sevilla for the 2022-2023 La Liga. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Real Betis vs Elche: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free the 2022-2023 La Liga in your country

Real Betis and Elche meet in the 2022-2023 La Liga. This game will take place at Estadio Benito Villamarín in Sevilla. The home team wants to start the new season with a victory, but the visitors are ready to fight from the first week of the season. Here is all the detailed information about this La Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Real Betis want this season to be better than the previous one since during the 2021-2022 season they finished as the 5th best team in the standings, that gave them access to the Europe League but the team was left out of the Champions League spots.

Elche had a negative record last season with 11-9-18 but at least they weren't close to relegation spots. This season could be better for Elche since they have a new manager since December 2021.

Real Betis vs Elche: Kick-Off Time

Real Betis and Elche play for the 2022-2023 La Liga on Monday, August 15 at Estadio Benito Villamarín in Sevilla. The home team is one of the underdogs with the best offensive attack in La Liga, but the visitors have a new manager and that means a new strategy to play.

Australia: 5:30 AM (August 16)

Botswana: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Burundi: 9:30 PM

Cameroon: 8:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM

Ethiopia: 10:30 PM

Gambia: 7:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Ghana: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Kenya: 10:30 PM

Latvia: 10:30 PM

Liberia: 7:30 PM

Liechtenstein: 9:30 PM

Malawi: 9:30 PM

Mauritius: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 2:30 PM

Namibia: 9:30 PM

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Rwanda: 9:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Sudan: 9:30 PM

Tanzania: 10:30 PM

Uganda: 10:30 PM

United Kingdom: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

Zambia: 9:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 9:30 PM

Real Betis vs Elche: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports, MTV India

Botswana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Brazil: DAZN

Brunei: beIN Sports 1 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect

Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App

Equatorial Guinea: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Eritrea: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Gambia: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

India: MTV India, Voot Select

Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Lesotho: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malawi: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN4 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Pakistan: MTV India

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football

South Sudan: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, DStv Now

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sri Lanka: MTV India

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Kingdom: Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD

United States: ESPN+

Zambia: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

How to watch Real Betis vs Elche anywhere

If you want to watch this Real Betis vs Elche game for the 2022-2023 La Liga with a live streaming service but it is not available in your country, you can use Atlas VPN to bypass the block.