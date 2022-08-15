Real Betis and Elche meet in the 2022-2023 La Liga. This game will take place at Estadio Benito Villamarín in Sevilla. The home team wants to start the new season with a victory, but the visitors are ready to fight from the first week of the season. Here is all the detailed information about this La Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Real Betis want this season to be better than the previous one since during the 2021-2022 season they finished as the 5th best team in the standings, that gave them access to the Europe League but the team was left out of the Champions League spots.
Elche had a negative record last season with 11-9-18 but at least they weren't close to relegation spots. This season could be better for Elche since they have a new manager since December 2021.
Real Betis vs Elche: Kick-Off Time
Real Betis and Elche play for the 2022-2023 La Liga on Monday, August 15 at Estadio Benito Villamarín in Sevilla. The home team is one of the underdogs with the best offensive attack in La Liga, but the visitors have a new manager and that means a new strategy to play.
Australia: 5:30 AM (August 16)
Botswana: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Burundi: 9:30 PM
Cameroon: 8:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM
Ethiopia: 10:30 PM
Gambia: 7:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Ghana: 7:30 PM
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Kenya: 10:30 PM
Latvia: 10:30 PM
Liberia: 7:30 PM
Liechtenstein: 9:30 PM
Malawi: 9:30 PM
Mauritius: 11:30 PM
Mexico: 2:30 PM
Namibia: 9:30 PM
Nigeria: 8:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Rwanda: 9:30 PM
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Sudan: 9:30 PM
Tanzania: 10:30 PM
Uganda: 10:30 PM
United Kingdom: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET)
Zambia: 9:30 PM
Zimbabwe: 9:30 PM
Real Betis vs Elche: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports, MTV India
Botswana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Brazil: DAZN
Brunei: beIN Sports 1 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect
Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App
Equatorial Guinea: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Eritrea: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Gambia: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
India: MTV India, Voot Select
Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Lesotho: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malawi: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN4 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Pakistan: MTV India
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Sierra Leone: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football
South Sudan: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, DStv Now
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Sri Lanka: MTV India
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
United Kingdom: Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD
United States: ESPN+
Zambia: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
How to watch Real Betis vs Elche anywhere
If you want to watch this Real Betis vs Elche game for the 2022-2023 La Liga with a live streaming service but it is not available in your country, you can use Atlas VPN to bypass the block.