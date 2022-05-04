Real Madrid are in the Champions League 2021-22 final after coming back in epic fashion to defeat Manchester City 3-1. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Everything was set for Manchester City to play their second UEFA Champions League final, after Pep Guardiola’s team was winning 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Real Madrid only needed two minutes to force extra time.

In contrast with the first leg, the match at the Santiago Bernabeu had two and Madrid were more timid. While the local team had many chances to open the scoring, it was Riyad Mahrez who sent the ball to the net with a banger.

However, Rodrygo stepped up as the unexpected hero with a brace in the 90th and 91th minute to force the extra time. Then, Benzema scored the third goal to seal Real Madrid’s victory and another Champions League final for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid came back in only two minutes: Funniest memes and reactions

Of course, social media couldn’t stop talking about another miracle from Real Madrid, who also came back to defeat Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea. However, this time, Rodrygo was the lead man, while Benzema put the cherry on top.

On the other hand, it was also another disappointment for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who could have reached another final after the one they lost last year. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions: