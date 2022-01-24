Karim Benzema was the victim of a robbery as burglars broke into his home in Spain while he was away playing in a match against Elche.

Karim Benzema began the year being named France Football’s best player in France for 2021, now he has gotten a bit of bad news as the Real Madrid star was the victim of robbers breaking into his home. According to reports the break in occurred while Benzema was playing against Elche.

The robbers entered the striker’s home via the garden and the luxury home was empty at the time of the break in. According to 20Minutos, no details have been given on what items were taken from Benzema’s home.

Benzema is coming out of a remarkable 2021, which saw him return to the French national team, winning the UEFA Nations League, and he is now a fixture for the 2022 World Cup. Here are more details regarding Benzema’s home being robbed.

Not much known about suspects of Karim Benzema’s home invaders

The identity of the robbers is unknown at the moment, and while what was stolen has not been reported, it marks the second time the Real Madrid star was the victim of a robbery, in 2019 his home was broken into during a Copa del Rey match.

Benzema’s day ended pretty badly as he missed a penalty against Elche, and left the match injured in the 58th minute. Real Madrid drew 2-2. Benzema could miss Thursday's Copa del Rey quarterfinal against Athletic Bilbao.

