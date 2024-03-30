Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 La Liga Matchday 30

Real Madrid will aim to preserve their leadership the standings as they take on Athletic Club, who are eyeing a coveted Champions League spot, on Matchday 30 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. This overview provides comprehensive insights into the match, including venue details, as well as various television and live streaming options available in your country.

Real Madrid‘s enduring reign atop La Liga has been a defining narrative of the season. At one juncture, their path to the title seemed unimpeded, yet Barcelona’s recent resurgence has narrowed the gap. With the “Cule” triumph over Las Palmas, the margin now stands at a mere 5 points.

Consequently, Real Madrid are eager to re-establish an 8-point lead through victory. Their opponents will be Athletic Club, who are fighting for Champions League qualifications spots. The Basque team can pose a credible threat to the “Merengues,” who must approach the match with caution.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (April 1)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 1)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (April 1)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 1)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 1)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com, DGO

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Canada: TSN+

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1

India: Sports18, Sports18 3, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN Sports, ESPN+