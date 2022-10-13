In another episode of worldwide famous El Clasico, Real Madrid will host Barcelona on Matchday 9 in 2022-2023 La Liga. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will clash on Matchday 9 of 2022-2023 La Liga. Here is all the information you need to know about El Clasico including the date, time, TV Channel to watch and where to live stream free the game. In the United States, the match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

In this 2022-2023 season, Real Madrid are undefeated in all competitions. La Liga is not the exception with a magnificent start of 7 wins and one draw. Furthermore, Carlo Ancelotti's team want revenge after last season's 4-0 loss against Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius and Karim Benzema are the best tandem in the tournament with 8 goals combined.

Barcelona are the leaders of 2022-2023 La Liga, but still they're living the worst moment of the season. Last Wednesday, Inter rescued a draw from Camp Nou in the Champions League and Xavi's team is almost eliminated. Now, even though it's too early in the calendar, the Spanish title is the priority. Barcelona have been spectacular so far in La Liga with 22 points and an amazing stat: 20 goals scored and only one against. Robert Lewandowski leads the race for the Pichichi with nine goals.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Date

Real Madrid will host Barcelona on Matchday 9 of the 2022-2023 La Liga on Sunday, October 16 at 10:15 AM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and represents the first official meeting of the season between these two archrivals.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the US

Real Madrid against Barcelona, one of the best games of the year on Matchday 9 in 2022-2023 La Liga, will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss it in the United States are ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Deportes+.

El Clasico is finally here and fuboTV is offering a great deal to new subscribers: the Quarterly plan at $59 ($19.67 per month with no trial). This means you can save $40 off and also enjoy Real Madrid vs Barcelona. The promotion is available until October 16th. If you want the English version of the broadcast, you can subscribe here and if you want the Spanish version you can sign up right here.