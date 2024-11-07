Steve Sarkisian explains why Texas left Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning without promising weapon

The No. 5 Texas Longhorns came to a difficult decision and let a promising offensive weapon walk out on Steve Sarkisian’s program. The Longhorns head coach explained why the school moved on from a talented receiver for Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers.

The Longhorns have their eyes set on the College Football Playoffs. Though not officially in, the school in Austin is looking as a top contender for the postseason. However, they cannot get over themselves, as they face a big challenge up next.

The Horns will take on the Gators in a big SEC matchup. QB1 Quinn Ewers will be under some scrutiny as he has struggled since his return to the lineup. Against Florida he will have some ground to cover, but will be without one key wide receiver.

Sophomore WR Johntay Cook II has left the school’s program, and so the Horns will be without the skill player who produced for eight catches, 137 yards, and two TDs on the season. After the news broke out, head coach Sarkisian explained why the 19-year walked out and sent a big message.

Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns leading the team in before vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs at DKR-Memorial Stadium. Austin USA

“It was mutual between the two of us,” Sarkisian stated, via Sports Illustrated. “I think that we have some living examples on our roster today of guys that maybe weren’t frontline starters in Year 1 or Year 2 and then developed into really productive players in Year 3 or even in Year 4. And so I try not to fall prey to that. That’s just what’s going to happen, but I understand it when it does happen.”

Cook fell down on depth chart

Cook was affected by recent signings to the program and had lost some ground on the Longhorns‘ depth chart. Although the sophomore had his best games with Manning under center, the five star recruit who joined the Forty Acres alongisde Arch decided to flee the ship.

Cook was expected to become one of the leading receivers for the future years Longhorns. With only a small sample size, Manning and Cook showcased some good chemistry and looked promising to be stellar NCAA duo going forward into next season. However, he didn’t envision himself in Austin and came to an agreement to move on from the burnt orange.

