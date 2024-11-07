NFL News: Buccaneers add more confusion about Baker Mayfield's possible absence in game vs 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers give mixed signals about the presence of quarterback Baker Mayfield in the game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face an important challenge when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season. There has been much anticipation in recent hours about the possible absence of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who missed Wednesday’s practice with a toe injury.

It seems that Mayfield has been left with pain after the intense Monday night game in which the Bucs lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Tampa Bay team has held walkthroughs instead of full practices both yesterday and today, and the confusion has grown.

The news is that Mayfield did not participate in Thursday’s practice due to a sore foot. The Bucs quarterback had said “I’ll be fine for Sunday,” but his lack of activity during the week provides little clarity when the game against the San Francisco franchise is just around the corner.

The next few hours will be crucial to determine if Mayfield will truly be able to take the field as the Buccaneers host the 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. For now, there are conflicting reports about his physical condition. The truth is, the Bucs need to give their best to break a three-game losing streak and will need their star player, who has not missed a match so far this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

The Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator commented on Mayfield’s presence against the 49ers

Liam Coen spoke to reporters to bring calm about the controversy surrounding Mayfield’s presence. “He’ll be fine,” the Buccaneers offensive coordinator said of the 29-year-old quarterback’s toe, knowing he’s been out of practice for the second straight day. By his estimation, the leader in touchdown passes in the 2024 NFL will be ready to play Sunday.

Mayfield talked about short week preparation

The Bucs quarterback is clear that this is not a week like previous ones, as Monday’s game went into overtime and was noticeably draining, taking away recovery and preparation time. “The short week requires mental preparation. They are trying to allow us to recover as quickly as possible, but yes, the guys have to take the responsibility to stay focused,” Mayfield said, as reported by CBS.

Baker Mayfield’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

Mayfield could make his tenth consecutive start if the controversy is resolved and he is finally announced as the starter after overcoming his foot injury. The Bucs’ quarterback is having a notable season, which includes 225 completions for 2,389 yards with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Additionally, he ranks second in the league in passing yards.

