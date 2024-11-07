Where to watch Manchester United vs PAOK live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Manchester United receive PAOK in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Manchester United will face off against PAOK in a high-stakes UEFA Europa League Matchday 4 showdown for the 2024/25 season. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

Manchester United’s Europa League campaign has been rocky, with three consecutive draws raising questions about the team’s quality. However, with Erik ten Hag now departed, there’s renewed optimism at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils recently claimed a victory in the Carabao Cup and delivered a strong showing against Chelsea, signaling potential improvement. As they look to get their first Europa League win, they face PAOK, a team struggling with just one point from three games. Though United are favorites, PAOK’s desperation for points could make them a dangerous opponent.

When will the Manchester United vs PAOK match be played?

Manchester United will face PAOK this Thursday, November 7, in a UEFA Europa League Matchday 4 clash. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Stefan Schwab of PAOK – IMAGO / One Inch Productions

Manchester United vs PAOK: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs PAOK in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League clash between Manchester United and PAOK with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+ and ViX.