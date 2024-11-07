Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman talked about his role on Andy Reid's team after Patrick Mahomes' offense got a boost with DeAndre Hopkins before the 2024 NFL trade deadline.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes got a huge boost to their three-peat aspirations with DeAndre Hopkins joining the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2024 NFL trade deadline. But Super Bowl LVIII hero Mecole Hardman doesn’t want the team to forget about him.

The 26-year-old made this clear during his media availability on Wednesday, when he was asked about his role on the Chiefs’ offense and whether he felt like Hopkins‘ presence overshadows him.

“No, I don’t know. Man, I don’t really look at it like that. I think I’m more just; I’m always a guy of opportunity. I have always been like that since I got here, and that’s how I played that role,” said Hardman, who was asked if he saw himself as the ‘forgotten’ wideout in Kansas City, via Chiefs Wire.

Hardman has been with the Chiefs since 2019, which is why he’s celebrated all three Super Bowl wins during the Reid-Mahomes era. His biggest contribution came in the latest championship, when he caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Mahomes in overtime to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Patrick Mahomes #15 after scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Therefore, Hardman reminded Reid and Mahomes that he’ll be ready to step up whenever the Chiefs need him: “Whenever the opportunity comes or presents itself, just take advantage of it, no matter the circumstances. As far as a forgotten receiver. No, maybe they do. But, once I make a big play, they still know I’m there, I’m just a guy whenever an opportunity presents itself, I just take advantage and just keep going like that.”

Hardman’s contribution to Reid, Mahomes’ Chiefs in 2024 NFL season

Hardman has been contributing to Kansas City’s great start to the 2024 NFL season mostly on special teams, serving as the team’s primary punt returner with some impressive plays.

In Week 7, Hardman left Levi’s Stadium in awe with a 55-yard punt return to set up a Kareem Hunt touchdown in the Chiefs’ 28-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Last time out, the Georgia product delivered a 33-yard return in Kansas City’s 30-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hardman has only played 14% of the team’s offensive snaps, but has been prolific when needed. With nine catches in 10 targets, the veteran wide receiver racks up 75 yards in the 2024 NFL season, averaging 8.3 yards per reception.