Real Madrid vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Friendly match in your country

Real Madrid play against Barcelona this Saturday, July 29 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It will be a new edition of “El Clasico,” and although it is a friendly confrontation, it is always intriguing to see the two arch-rivals and top teams in La Liga face off. On one side, we have Barcelona, who recently suffered a tough defeat against Arsenal in their previous friendly match.

According to their coach, Xavi, the “Gunners” played too aggressively for a friendly game. Therefore, Barcelona will now seek to improve themselves, and what better way to do it than against Real Madrid, who have just won a challenging match against Manchester United. Both teams are determined to prepare themselves in the best possible way for the upcoming season.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (July 30)

Belgium: 11:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Croatia: 11:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Germany: 11:00 PM

Ghana: 9:00 PM

India: 2:30 PM (July 30)

Ireland: 10:00 PM

Israel: 12:00 AM (July 30)

Italy: 11:00 PM

Kenya: 12:00 AM (July 30)

Malaysia: 5:00 AM (July 30)

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 11:00 PM

Nigeria: 10:00 PM

Norway: 11:00 PM

Poland: 11:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 11:00 PM

Spain: 11:00 PM

Sweden: 11:00 PM

Switzerland: 11:00 PM

UAE: 1:00 AM (July 30)

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, DAZN Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

France: Free, L’Equipe, L’Equipe Web, Molotov

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

International: Bet365

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Summer

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: Sporty TV, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: Sporty TV, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, TV3, Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: Sport Blade Play

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1

USA: ESPN+