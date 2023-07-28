Real Madrid play against Barcelona this Saturday, July 29 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It will be a new edition of “El Clasico,” and although it is a friendly confrontation, it is always intriguing to see the two arch-rivals and top teams in La Liga face off. On one side, we have Barcelona, who recently suffered a tough defeat against Arsenal in their previous friendly match.
According to their coach, Xavi, the “Gunners” played too aggressively for a friendly game. Therefore, Barcelona will now seek to improve themselves, and what better way to do it than against Real Madrid, who have just won a challenging match against Manchester United. Both teams are determined to prepare themselves in the best possible way for the upcoming season.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (July 30)
Belgium: 11:00 PM
Brazil: 6:00 PM
Canada: 5:00 PM
Croatia: 11:00 PM
France: 11:00 PM
Germany: 11:00 PM
Ghana: 9:00 PM
India: 2:30 PM (July 30)
Ireland: 10:00 PM
Israel: 12:00 AM (July 30)
Italy: 11:00 PM
Kenya: 12:00 AM (July 30)
Malaysia: 5:00 AM (July 30)
Mexico: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 11:00 PM
Nigeria: 10:00 PM
Norway: 11:00 PM
Poland: 11:00 PM
Portugal: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 11:00 PM
Spain: 11:00 PM
Sweden: 11:00 PM
Switzerland: 11:00 PM
UAE: 1:00 AM (July 30)
United States: 5:00 PM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, DAZN Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
France: Free, L’Equipe, L’Equipe Web, Molotov
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
International: Bet365
Israel: Sports 4
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Summer
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Star+
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: Sporty TV, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: Sporty TV, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, TV3, Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: Sport Blade Play
Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1
USA: ESPN+