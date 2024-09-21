Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 6

Real Madrid will face Espanyol for the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming it live in your country.

Real Madrid are set to take on Espanyol in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, we’ve got you covered with all the essential details, including venue information and how to catch the action live in your country.

Real Madrid are aiming to extend their winning streak as they seek to close the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona, who have been flawless with five wins in their first five matches. Kylian Mbappe and company currently sit on 11 points, four behind their rivals, and understand the importance of securing a win to keep pace with the Catalan giants in the title race.

Espanyol, their next opponents, have had an inconsistent start to the season, but they aren’t in immediate danger. With seven points from a possible 15, the team has enough cushion to avoid relegation concerns for now. However, they recognize the need to rack up more points to ensure their place in the top flight.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (September 23)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 23)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 23)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 23)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 23)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Canada: TSN+, TSN1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar+, M+, LALIGA TV, LaLiga TV, Bar HD

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes