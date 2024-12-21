NBA News: Joel Embiid makes something clear about Paul George after Sixers' victory over Hornets

The Philadelphia 76ers, who stumbled out of the gate this NBA season, are beginning to find their rhythm. Winning six of their last eight games, they showcased resilience and growth. On Friday night they secured a crucial win over the Charlotte Hornets, with Joel Embiid leading the charge and proving his impact when healthy. After the game, he expressed gratitude for the support he has received from teammate Paul George.

“It’s great. You can never get enough of the support,” the 30-year-old center said in an interview at the Wells Fargo Center, shared by journalist Michael Kaskey-Blomain on his X account. The Cameroonian star highlighted the unwavering encouragement he’s received during a turbulent stretch.

Logging 31 minutes, Embiid was the standout performer of the night, posting 34 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists. His all-around dominance was instrumental in securing the victory, reaffirming his critical role in the Sixers’ success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When you have support from family, people close to you, your teammates—guys like him (George)—that’s the reason you keep going,” Embiid added. “That’s who you play for: the people who support you, the ones who push you.”

The 2024-25 campaign has been anything but smooth for Embiid. Injuries have significantly limited his availability, with Friday’s game marking only his seventh appearance in the team’s 25 outings. This equates to less than 30% participation—one of the lowest rates in his career. Adding to his struggles are rumors of internal team conflicts and suspensions that have further disrupted the Sixers’ season.

Advertisement

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after his team’s 118-115 loss against the New York Knicks in game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on May 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Joel Embiid’s injury struggles

Physical setbacksare not new for Joel Embiid. His career has been punctuated by injuries since being drafted by the Sixers in 2014. It took two years before he made his NBA debut due to recurring injuries and surgeries. Even when he finally stepped onto the court in the 2016-17 season, he was limited to just 31 games. Despite the short stint, his talent shone through, earning him a spot on the All-Rookie First Team.

Advertisement

In subsequent years, Embiid’s production improved, but durability remained an issue, as he never played more than 70 games in a year. Last season mirrored the current one, with knee surgery sidelining him for more than half the schedule. Yet, whenever healthy, Joel consistently proves why he’s one of the league’s premier talents.

see also Former NBA All-Star urges Philadelphia 76ers to make a definitive decision on Embiid, Paul George

What’s next for the Sixers?

Friday’s victory over the Hornets extended the 76ers’ positive momentum, but it didn’t alter their standing in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia remains in 12th place with a 9-16 record, still far from playoff contention. However, if they can maintain their recent form and continue to get consistent contributions from their key players, there’s still time to turn the season around and aim for a postseason spot. Their next challenge comes on Saturday night, where they’ll face their toughest test yet: the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers, the top team of the season so far.

Advertisement