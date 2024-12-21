Where to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Trending topics:
Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in a Matchday 18 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here’s all the essential information for fans in the USA, including kickoff times and where to catch the action on TV and streaming platforms.

Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal of Barcelona
© IMAGO / NurPhotoRobert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal of Barcelona

By Leonardo Herrera

Barcelona will receive Atletico Madrid in a Matchday 18 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Fans in the United States can look forward to an exciting clash, with all the action available live. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch via TV and streaming.

One of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups in European soccer features a high-stakes clash between La Liga‘s top two teams. Barcelona, reeling from a shocking loss to Leganes that cost them sole possession of first place, now share the top spot.

Their co-leaders and Matchday rivals, Atletico Madrid, are poised to seize the moment. With the chance to take sole control of the league standings, Aleti will look to deliver a statement performance and secure three crucial points in this thrilling derby.

When will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match be played?

Barcelona face Atletico Madrid on Saturday, December 21, in Matchday 18 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo (free trial), or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

