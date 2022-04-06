Real Madrid and Getafe clash at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Matchday 31 of 2021-2022 La Liga. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

Real Madrid vs Getafe: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 31 of 2021-2022 La Liga

Real Madrid and Getafe will face each other at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Matchday 31 of 2021-2022 La Liga season. Here, find out everything you need to know about this game such as, the date, kick-off time, and where to watch it in the US.

The “Merengues” are the current leaders of the Spanish league. The team led by Carlo Ancelotti has 69 points, and it is 8 points ahead of second-placed Barcelona. Real Madrid comes from defeating 2-1 Celta de Vigo, with two goals scored by Karim Benzema. In turn, the Head-to-Head between Real Madrid and Getafe favors “La Casa Blanca” with 17 victories in 24 matches.

On the other hand, Getafe are improving their form. They didn’t lose in their last three games. However, the team led by Quique Sánchez Flores does not score many goals, and that is something that can work against them as Real Madrid has scored 61 goals in La Liga, while Getafe only 28.

Real Madrid vs Getafe: Date

Real Madrid and Getafe will face each other at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Saturday, April 8 on Matchday 31 of 2021- 2022 La Liga season.

Real Madrid vs Getafe: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Real Madrid VS Getafe

The game to be played between Real Madrid and Getafe on Matchday 31 of La Liga will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.