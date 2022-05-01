Manchester City will visit Real Madrid in what will be the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Real Madrid and Manchester City will face each other in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals to decide which of the two will advance to the final. Here you can find all you need to know about this UCL game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

It will undoubtedly be the most anticipated game for all soccer fans worldwide. After what was the first leg, probably the best game of all 2022, it is expected that the second, which will also be the one that defines the finalist, will be equally extraordinary, especially with two of the best teams of the season.

On the one hand there is Real Madrid, who were far inferior to the “Citizens” in the first leg, despite which they managed to make the difference only 1 goal. For their part, Manchester City will be calm knowing that they can beat the “Merengues”, but trying to be more successful so as not to miss as many scoring chances as they did in leg 1.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Date

This second leg game of this UEFA Champions League semifinals between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be played at Santiago Bernabeu this Wednesday, May 4 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City

The second leg of this UEFA Champions League sdemifinals between Real Madrid and Manchester City can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial), Paramount + (free trial) and on DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options: CBS, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN App.

