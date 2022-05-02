For the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League semifinals, Real Madrid and Manchester City will face each other. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this interesting game.

Real Madrid will host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu in what will be the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Here you will find the lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated duels of this UEFA Champions League, especially taking into account what was the game of the first leg, one of the most extraordinary matches not only of this edition but of the entire season, with 7 goals on aggregate for Manchester City's 4-3 victory.

The locals know that they obtained a great result despite the defeat. The difference of only one goal leaves the series open, a situation that could have been much worse due to the fact that City missed several scoring situations, while the "Merengues", thanks above all to the great moment of Vinicius and Benzema, were able to leave the difference in only one goal.

Real Madrid probable lineup

David Alaba due to his injury problems was not even on the bench against Espanyol. However, it is expected that Acelotti can count on him for this game. Casemiro would return to midfield after playing as a central defender in the last game for La Liga due to the suspensions of Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao, who will probably form a duo with Alaba.

Real Madrid possible starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Manchester City probable lineup

In Manchester City, Joao Cancelo would return after his suspension in the first leg game. Nathan Ake came out with a knock in the win over Leeds, so Oleksandr Zinchenko could replace him. De Bruyne, Silva and Riyad Mahrez will return to the first XI after being guarded by Guardiola in the Premier League Matchday 35 game.

Manchester City possible starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.

